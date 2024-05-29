Norwood Lateral eastbound reopens to traffic; westbound lanes to undergo construction next

Portions of Ohio 562, commonly referred to as the Norwood Lateral or just "The Lateral," will be closed for several months throughout the year, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

After more than two months of closure, the eastbound lanes of the Norwood Lateral are officially open.

Eastbound lanes of Ohio 562, commonly known as the Norwood Lateral, opened early Wednesday morning. Barricades were removed overnight.

The expressway, which connects interstates 71 and 75, had been closed for 77 days, and commuters were told to take Ronald Reagan Highway or Fort Washington Way instead.

But construction on the Lateral isn't over yet.

Portions of Norwood Lateral will close for several months

As part of the second phase of the project, the westbound direction will close for up to 80 days starting Monday, June 10, according to an Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson.

The Norwood Lateral bridge rehabilitation and preservation project includes rehabilitating the mainline bridges over Paddock Road, Reading Road and Ross Avenue by replacing joints and barriers, painting, installing new steel and sealing the structures, ODOT wrote in a press release.

Crews will also upgrade lighting and signs, repair concrete and resurface the Lateral between the Paddock Road interchange and I-71.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio 562 reopens to traffic Wednesday