Norwich VFW post receives $300,000 state grant to pay for renovations

May 31—NORWICH — Participants in a grant award ceremony Friday only had to look up at the water-stained, sagging ceiling to see why the VFW Post 594 sought state aid to pay for desperately needed renovations to its much-used hall at 30 Connecticut Ave.

"All we have are leaks," said Earl Colella, VFW Post 594 adjutant and incoming District 4 Commander.

John Dubicki, post past senior vice commander, welcomed Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Norwich legislators and Mayor Peter Nystrom Friday to celebrate the $300,000 grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development through the state's federal American Rescue Plan Act grant.

The money will be used to replace the roof, repair electrical problems, upgrade air conditioning, redo flooring, and if there's money available, make kitchen improvements.

Bysiewicz recalled past visits to the hall for veterans' events. She said the facility is a valued place for veterans to gather for camaraderie, social events, and to receive services, support and rides to Veterans' Affairs appointments.

"This just reminds us of the continuing commitment that we have to make sure that we honor our veterans not just by saying, 'thank you for your service,'" Bysiewicz said. "But real actions that make a difference in people's lives."

Bysiewicz and VFW officials thanked state Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, a U.S. Army veteran, for her tenacity in seeking the grant. Osten in turn thanked state Reps. Kevin Ryan, D-Montville, and Derell Wilson, D-Norwich, both in attendance, for their support for the grant.

Osten said she is the only female Army veteran in the state General Assembly. She described her efforts to secure supports especially for disabled veterans. The legislature this year passed a bill that provides property tax exemptions to fully disabled veterans.

Osten said the most important decision in her life was to join the military three days after she turned 18. She said when people join the military, their signatures on those documents mean they are willing to put their lives on the line for their country.

Osten recalled that three U.S. service personnel were killed recently in Jordan. She reminded the more than two dozen veterans attending Friday's ceremony that 40 additional soldiers were wounded, their names and injuries not divulged.

"When they come back, I want to make sure we do everything we can to make sure that they can still be comfortable in their homes," Osten said. She added that a lot of times, people serving overseas are National Guard members who are older, with families back home.

Dubicki said the VFW plans to keep the hall open during the renovations and hopes work can start within four to five weeks.

