Norwich police swear-in new recruits

Apr. 3—NORWICH — Two new Norwich police officer recruits were sworn in Wednesday and will begin training Thursday at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden.

Alexis Freel, 23, of Oxford, and Dylan Beaudoin, 29, of Plainfield were sworn in at police headquarters.

Freel graduated from Oxford High School in 2018 and graduated from Roger Williams University in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. She now serves in the Rhode Island Army National Guard as a platoon leader with the 115th Military Police Co., East Greenwich, R.I. She was previously employed as a draft line technician for her family business, Freel's Draft Service.

Beaudoin was raised in Plainfield, graduating from Plainfield High School in 2013. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2015, rising to the rank of sergeant before being honorably discharged in 2022. He was previously employed as a driver for Metro Roofing Supply.

The two officer recruits will begin the 382nd session of the Connecticut Police Academy on Thursday. They are expected to graduate in October, and then will begin the extensive field orientation training program.

Upon completion of their training, officers Freel and Beaudoin will be assigned to a shift within the Norwich Police Department's Patrol Division.

The department has 85 officers, including 68 patrol officers, the chief, deputy chief, one captain, five lieutenants and nine sergeants. Six additional patrol officer positions that were funded with COVID-19 recovery grants but unfilled are eliminated from next year's proposed budget.

