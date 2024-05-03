Norwich police make second arrest in 2020 murder

May 2—NORWICH — A second man wanted by Norwich police in connection with a 2020 murder was extradited Wednesday from Charlotte, N.C., where he was arrested in January and held pending his extradition here.

Brandon Foster, 35, of Charlotte, was charged by Norwich police Wednesday with murder, felony murder, criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He was held on a $2 million bond and assigned an arraignment date of May 9 in Norwich Superior Court.

The charges stem from the June 10, 2020 murder of 66-year-old Edward McIntyre at his apartment at 52 Laurel Hill Ave. Police said McIntyre suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

On Sept. 5, 2020, police arrested Kendon A. Cole III, then 27, of Norwich, and charged him with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and criminal possession of a firearm. Cole had not pleaded to any of the charges as of Thursday, according to court records. He is being held on a $2 million bond and his next court date is June 5 in New London Superior Court, Part A, where the region's most serious cases are heard.

Police at the time also obtained an arrest warrant for Foster, who had fled the Norwich area. He was captured Jan. 18 of this year by authorities in Charlotte. He remained jailed in North Carolina while extradition proceedings took place, Norwich police said.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit released in November 2020 following Cole's arrest, police found McIntyre's body inside his unlocked apartment. McIntyre, known to police from previous narcotics investigations, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Two spent shell casings were found near his body.

Police said McIntyre had been involved in dealing crack cocaine in Norwich and Cole had wanted to rent a room from McIntyre. Cole had recently finished a 10-year prison sentence in Georgia.

Police said a neighbor said she had been smoking crack with McIntyre the previous afternoon, when Cole came to the apartment. She said McIntyre paid Cole $40 in a drug deal.

The same woman said she was with McIntyre when the shooting occurred. She said McIntyre received a phone call at about 12:30 a.m. about the room being for rent.

At about 2 a.m., she said, two men came to the back door. One of them started fighting with McIntyre. She told police the second man wore black clothing and a mask, entered with a gun and shot McIntyre. She told police the man fired at her as she fled, but she was not hit.

Police later found the victim's cellphone in Cole's car, along with 33 bags of suspected fentanyl. While awaiting a search warrant for Cole's home, an officer spotted a .45-caliber handgun lying in the brush. Cole initially was arrested on narcotics charges, and later was charged with McIntyre's murder after forensic tests linked him to the crime, police said.

