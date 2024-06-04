Norwich murder suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter for strangling death of Norwich woman

A Norwich resident originally charged with murder in connection with the death of a city woman last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser felony charge as part of a plea agreement.

Chaquasja M. Veale, 29, was originally indicted for second-degree murder for the July 2023 death of 44-year-old Alisa Ann Martin in her North Broad Street apartment.

On Monday, Veale pleaded guilty to a count of first-degree manslaughter in Chenango County Court.

The plea arrangement calls for Veale to be sentenced to 22 years in prison for the conviction, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Norwich police officers discovered Martin's body when they conducted a welfare check in her residence at 89 N. Broad St. The medical examiner classified Martin's death as a homicide, and indicated she died by strangulation.

There were no suspects announced or arrested at that time, but following an investigation that also involved the FBI and a sheriff's office in North Carolina, a Chenango County grand jury in December indicted Veale on the murder charge.

Veale was already in custody at the Chenango County jail on an unrelated charge, according to county District Attorney Michael D. Ferrarese, and was arraigned in Chenango County Court after the indictment was unsealed. Veale pleaded not guilty at that time.

Martin was a graduate of Oxford Academy and Lock Haven University and earned a master's degree from Clarkson University, according to her obituary.

Veale, who remains in custody at the Chenango County jail, is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 6.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Norwich murder suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter for woman's death