Norwich celebrates new harbor docks and ramp, long-awaited Reid & Hughes renovations

Apr. 24—NORWICH — Harbor Management Commission Chairman H. Tucker Braddock gladly swapped a yellow "keep out" ribbon for a red grand opening ribbon Wednesday at the city's new $1.3 million handicapped accessible ramp and docks.

Braddock said every day, visitors to the Howard T. Brown Memorial Park would ask him when the docks would be open for fishing. The new 80-foot gently-sloped ramp allows wheelchair access to the pier, which Braddock and others said should attract more visitors to the city waterfront.

The project received a $1.05 million grant that funded 80% of the project from the Connecticut Port Authority Small Harbor Improvement Projects Program. The city funded its 20% by using federal American Rescue Plan Act money.

Braddock turned toward the far end of Brown Park and promised Port Authority Interim Executive Director Ulysses B. Hammond that he'd be pestering the agency again.

The city will apply for a second grant to replace an aging ramp and dock and create a platform viewing spot along the city's heritage trail, a short distance past the park along the Yantic River.

"This day should be called H. Tucker Braddock Day," Hammond said, calling him a treasure for the state of Connecticut. "Yes, we want to finish the job."

Braddock presented Hammond with an aerial photo of Norwich Harbor showing the new docks.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was the first of two celebrations Wednesday. About 30 participants walked from the harbor to Main Street, where a black veil was removed from a rendering of the $4.9 million project to renovate the long-vacant former Reid & Hughes department store into 17 apartments and retail space.

Construction started with environmental remediation last June after developer Heritage Housing Inc. of Norwalk was awarded a $550,000 grant from the state Community Investment Fund. The city has contributed $600,000 in ARPA money.

Together, city leaders said the projects signify Norwich's tenacity to pursue state grants and spend the money as quickly as possible. Matt Pugliese, deputy commissioner and chief investment officer for the state Department of Economic and Community Development, said Norwich is one of only three of the 75 initial CIF projects to be spending the money already.

David McCarthy, president of Heritage Housing, thanked public and private funders for sticking with the project. The renovation, following state and federal historic restoration standards, should be completed by spring of 2025.

Norwich Community Development Corp. President Kevin Brown also credited state Sen. Cathy Osten for ceaselessly lobbying state agencies to support Norwich projects and in turn for pressuring NCDC and city agencies to get the grant money spent quickly and to pursue more.

"I want to see this to be a thriving community," Osten said. "A thriving community that brings everybody out at night, that we're walking around and that we're enjoying downtown. And we are a community that can do that. And we can only do it if we can bring money in and it automatically goes out and starts those projects."

