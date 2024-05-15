Norwich BOE members concerned about superintendent investigation: What chair Kulos says

While the investigation into on-leave Norwich Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow and Assistant Superintendent Tamara Gloster has gone on since the fall, Norwich Board of Education Chair Mark Kulos urged board members that the investigation needs to take time.

“It’s a slight drain on our resources and we could really use the money, but if we take any missteps, the money we’re paying out now would be peanuts compared to a wrongful termination,” he said.

Kulos said Tuesday during a board meeting that he isn’t sure how long the investigation will take, nor can he say much about what’s going on at this point.

“It’s progressing, that’s all I can say,” he said. “It’s getting closer to the end.”

File photo of Norwich Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Tamra Gloster, left, next to Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow at a meeting. Both are currently on paid administrative leave due to an investigation.

Parents asking questions about investigation

Norwich Board of Education member Heather Fowler asked about the investigation at the end of Tuesday’s meeting, as parents are still asking her about it, she said.

“(The public) thinks we’re trying to be secretive,” Fowler said.

Kulos said he will have to make a statement about it during board meetings.

Christine Distasio, another board member, asked Kulos if the investigators could be asked to give a firm completion date. With how intertwined everything is and wanting to avoid litigation, it's like running two investigations at once, Kulos said in response.

“It could be two weeks, it could be two months,” he said. “I don’t know at this point.”

The cost of the investigation

Attorney Kyle McClain of Zangari Cohn Cutherbertson Duhl & Grello P.C. is conducting the investigation, with paralegals helping him. At least 100 interviews were conducted for the investigation, and “it's in the processing phase now,” Kulos said.

The most recent legal bill, from March 28 to April 30, had only two billable hours, Norwich Public Schools business administrator Robert Sirpenski said. While Kulos said these two hours constituted multiple phone calls, other board members, including Fowler, were annoyed at how little time was spent on it, she said.

“People have been waiting eight months, and two billable hours in a month? No wonder why it's not done,” Fowler said.

The full breakdown of billable hours in the investigation so far was provided by Sirpenski. The Nov. 15 invoice had 57.7 billable hours, the Dec. 11 invoice had 21.1 billable hours, the Jan. 11 invoice had 23.2 billable hours, the Feb. 7 invoice had 16.9 billable hours, and the May 9 invoice had 2 billable hours. This totals 120.9 billable hours for investigation work, costing the district $34,651.09.

Board members Kevin Saythany and Christina Milton also asked about the investigation.

Why is the investigation happening?

Concerns were first raised when a survey by the Connecticut Education Association (CEA) showed 95% of staff feared retaliation if they spoke up about issues, and 89% of Norwich teachers stated their job depends on remaining silent on the issues, the CEA reported on Aug. 1.

The Board of Education placed Stringfellow on paid leave Sept. 18. Susan Lessard was named acting superintendent the same night. Gloster was placed on leave Sept. 25, and Jamie Bender was named acting assistant superintendent Sept. 27.

Lessard and Bender are currently contracted in their positions until the end of June. Kulos still has to talk to them about whether they’d like to continue in their roles, he said.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Norwich CT superintendent still on leave following teachers' concerns