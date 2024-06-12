Norwich BOE extends Lessard's and Bender’s contracts: what we know

The Norwich Board of Education has extended the contracts of Acting Norwich Superintendent Susan Lessard and Acting Norwich Assistant Superintendent Jamie Bender to the end of December. The contracts were set to expire this month.

There were no changes to their compensation or other terms, Board Chair Mark Kulos said.

The extension was set for the end of December because Bender is a retired administrator. She falls under the Connecticut Teachers’ Retirement Board rules, which would require approval from her to serve a second school year. The contract extension falls under a different set of rules, Kulos said.

The Board of Education was still in executive session when Lessard and Bender left the Tuesday night meeting, so they were unable to comment at that time.

Norwich Acting Superintendent Susan Lessard.

Stringfellow, Gloster investigation

The investigation into Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow and Assistant Superintendent Tamara Gloster has taken time, but it needs to proceed. The Board is hopeful the investigation will conclude this year, but a date isn’t known yet, Kulos said.

“We’re at a delicate point in the investigation,” he said.

More: Chance to throw pies at teachers increases attendance at Norwich CT middle school

Concerns were first raised when a survey by the Connecticut Education Association (CEA) showed 95% of staff feared retaliation if they spoke up about issues, and 89% of Norwich teachers stated their job depends on remaining silent on the issues, the CEA reported on Aug. 1.

The Board of Education placed Stringfellow on paid leave Sept. 18. Lessard was named acting superintendent the same night. Gloster was placed on leave Sept. 25, and Bender was named acting assistant superintendent Sept. 27.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Norwich acting superintendent Susan Lessard's contract extended again