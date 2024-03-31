Norwich Bishop: 'Easter gives hope for environment'

The Bishop of Norwich has spoken of how springtime and Easter helps him remain hopeful on the challenges facing nature and the environment.

It has been 10 years since the Right Reverend Graham Usher was installed as a bishop, with half of his time has been spent in Norfolk.

In 2021 the 53-year-old became the Church of England's lead bishop for the environment.

He said: "I look out and see the joy and wonder of creation that is all around us and that spurs me on to stop the destructive ways in our planet and look for something more hope-filled, more joyous."

He suggested people should consider living "more simple lives so that the whole of the world can simply live".

Bishop Usher reflected on his decade as a bishop as an "immense privilege".

He said: "It's not about 10 years for me, it's about the whole church that gives and receives.

"I remain immensely optimistic as I see so many positive aspects of the life of the wider Church of England in Norfolk and Waveney.

"It's just an immense privilege to be offering what I can, to serve and support that community as their bishop."

The bishop also spoke of the Peregrine Falcons nesting on the roof of Norwich Cathedral

He joked the online webcam focused on the birds should "come with a health warning because you can spend a great deal of time watching these Peregrine Falcons".

He added: "I can look out of my home and see the Peregrines flying above, that's great fun but not so much if your a pigeon and the Peregrine Falcons are ready for breakfast"

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Internet Links

Around the BBC