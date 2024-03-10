Norwell man accused of fentanyl trafficking charge pleads guilty in federal court

BOSTON – A Norwell man has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to a felony narcotics charge, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Frederick Dechristoforo, 57, pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for June 6, 2024.

Dechristoforo was arrested in November 2022 and indicted in December 2022. Prosecutors said several hundred counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl were seized during a search of Dechristoforo’s home in December 2021.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Norwell man admit to fentanyl charge in federal court