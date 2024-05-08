Norwegian cruise employee arrested for allegedly stabbing multiple people on board

A Norwegian Cruise Line employee was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stabbing multiple people during an Alaska cruise.

Personnel onboard Norwegian Encore saw Ntando Sogoni trying to deploy a lifeboat late on Sunday evening, according to an affidavit signed by Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent Matthew B. Judy.

Sogoni, a South African citizen, had joined the ship that day in Seattle.

Ship security officers took him to the medical center for evaluation. When he was taken to an exam room he “became irrational and attempted to leave,” attacking a security guard and a male nurse, the affidavit said.

He then ran to another exam room, grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed a 75-year-old woman there for a medical assessment “several times in the arm, hand, and face.” The woman was a U.S. citizen.

“Security guards intervened and Sogoni stabbed two guards with the scissors before they could subdue and detain him,” the affidavit said. He allegedly stabbed one in the head and the other in the back and shoulder. The injuries were not life threatening.

The attack occurred shortly before 2 a.m. PT on Monday, according to the document. The ship was west of Vancouver Island and roughly 16.5 miles from land at the time.

Sogoni was held in the ship’s jail until Encore reached Juneau on Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Alaska said in a news release that he is charged with assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for each count.

An attorney for Sogoni was not listed.

A Norwegian spokesperson told USA TODAY that a "newly employed crew member was observed exhibiting unusual and irrational behavior."

"The ship’s security team escorted the crew member to the medical center for evaluation and assessment, where he became violent without provocation, attacking two other crew members and a guest," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "The security team quickly detained him, and the onboard medical staff treated those involved for non-life-threatening injuries."

Relevant law enforcement authorities were "immediately" contacted and took custody of the employee upon the ship's arrival in Juneau. "We condemn violent behavior of this nature and are committed to the safety and security of all crew members and guests on our ships," the spokesperson added. "We commend the onboard security team for their brave actions."

Senior ship leadership has been monitoring the situation, and senior company executives traveled to Juneau to meet and help the passenger. "We will continue to assist the relevant authorities in the ongoing investigation," the spokesperson said.

The news comes after a Carnival Cruise Line guest pleaded guilty in February to assaulting a fellow passenger and smashing a glass in their face.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Norwegian cruise employee stabbed multiple people on board, feds say