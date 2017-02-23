Norwegian Air launches $65 flights between the US and UK

New pair of shoes? Or transatlantic flight from the UK to the US? That's the new conundrum at travelers' disposal, with this week's launch of bottom-of-the-barrel fares by Norwegian Air, which is offering flights for as low as $65 USD one-way.

Overall, the Norway-based carrier announced the launch of 10 new routes and 38 weekly transatlantic flights that will shuttle fliers between Edinburgh, Belfast, Cork, Shannon and Dublin, to cities on the American East Coast, such as New York, Boston, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

The new routes also include the launch of the first transatlantic flight connecting Cork to the US and the only direct transatlantic flight from Belfast.

In order to offer such cut-throat pricing, however, arrivals are at smaller US airports that come with lower landing charges for the airline.

That means flying into Stewart International airport in New York instead of Newark or John F. Kennedy, or Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, two hours from New York City and Boston.

Flights are operated on a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and launch this summer.

It's the latest salvo launched by the Norwegian carrier in the airfare war with its closest rival Wow Air. Between the two, the aviation industry has seen the emergence of an entirely new, ultra low-cost tier after EasyJet and Ryanair.

Likewise, earlier this week United Airlines launched its own version of the basic economy fare, joining the likes of American Airlines and Delta in adding a low-cost option.

For Norwegian flight details visit https://www.norwegian.com/us.