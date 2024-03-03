Norway's King Harald on his way home from Malaysia, media reports say

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's King Harald was discharged from a Malaysian hospital on Sunday and was flying home on a medical evacuation plane, according to Norwegian media reports, after receiving treatment for an infection and receiving a temporary pacemaker.

The 87-year-old had been hospitalised while on a private trip in the resort island of Langkawi.

The plane took off from Langkawi airport shortly after 6 a.m. Oslo time (0500 GMT), daily Aftenposten and broadcaster NRK reported.

On Saturday, the Norwegian royal household had said the king might fly home in a couple of days and that the government had asked Norway's military to assist with the travel.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo; Editing by William Mallard)