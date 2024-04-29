Norwayne FFA makes debut appearance at Envirothon

The national Envirothon program is a competitive educational event providing high school students with hands-on experience in natural resource management and environmental stewardship. The program empowers future leaders with the knowledge, skills and practical experience to address environmental challenges.

Held recently at the Kidron Community Park, the competition consists of five study areas − aquatic ecology, forestry, soils and land use, wildlife and current environmental issues. The winner of the event will travel to Hocking College in Nelsonville to compete at the state level, with the hope of advancing to the national competition in New York later in the summer.

Led by adviser Catie Noyes-Johnson, members of the Norwayne FFA program made their first-ever appearance in the competition.

Wayne County Commissioners Ron Amstutz, left, and Jonathan Hofstetter, far right, visited the Envirothon competition held at the Kidron Community Park and posed with members of the Norwayne FFA team, who participated in the event for the first time. Members were Adviser Catie Noyes-Johnson, team captain Zavier Wenninger, Caleb Haynes, Caleb Stoller and Carson Rupp.

“We didn’t know what to expect coming into this,” Johnson said. “We have students that are really familiar with soil and land use through their farming experiences and competing in the soil judging career development event (CDE) through FFA. We even had students compete in the wildlife CDE for the first time this year. One area that we would like to explore more is forestry, so this was a learning experience for us. We are always looking for more opportunities for our students to explore and develop new life skills.”

Wayne Soil and Water Conservation District Administrator John Lorson was glad to see Norwayne compete.

According to Lorson, the competition is open to any high school group that wants to participate, like a science, FFA, or conservation club.

“We love to see local schools participate,” Lorson said. “We have found that this competition backs up against some other FFA events in our area. Since we are such a strong agricultural community, it is difficult for those students to attend, but they are busy with those other events. We would like them to come, but understand they can’t be in two places at once.”

Participation in the Envirothon competition equips students with valuable skills and knowledge essential for personal and professional growth. One of the key benefits is the hands-on experience it offers.

“Students attending this competition could, one day, work in chemistry, water quality, environmental science, or forestry,” Lorson said. “We see some kids go on to work for U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Some come and work for Soil and Water Conservation Districts.”

Through engaging activities, the Envirothon instills students with a sense of responsibility and passion for conservation. It equips future leaders with the tools they need to make a positive impact in real-world environmental challenges and encourages critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Dan Starcher is the Public Communications coordinator for Wayne County.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: For first time, Norwayne FFA team competes in Enirothon