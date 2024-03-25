Norway Town Manager Jeffrey Wilson appointed to District Court bench

Mar. 25—NORWAY — Calling it an offer he could not refuse, Town Manager Jeffrey Wilson was appointed by Gov. Janet Mills to serve as a District Court judge.

Wilson has served as town manager for three months.

"It's bittersweet, but I'm honored," Wilson said Monday. "It's something you can't pass up in life."

Wilson will remain as town manager until his confirmation by the State Senate, after a review by the joint Standing Committee on Judiciary.

The governor made the appointment March 15, according to a correspondence from Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross to House Clerk Robert Hunt, which is listed on the March 19 House Calendar.

He said he had applied to be a judge a few years ago, but did not expect the recent appointment.

Married and the father of two youngsters, Wilson worked as an attorney in Paris before accepting the town manager's position. Praised by town leaders for his enthusiasm, Wilson has helped facilitate the Village Partnership Initiative plan to transform downtown Main Street by 2030. He has also worked with staff on two major road projects that should be completed before the end of the year — the Crockett Ridge Road bridge and culvert project and another culvert and road project on Emerson Road.

Wilson is also busy working with department heads on next year's budget, which should be ready for a public hearing within the next month or two.

Wilson said his decision to eventually step down as town manager has nothing to do with any issue in town or his relationship with staff.

"I love this job," Wilson said. "I love this town."

He praised his staff and the Select Board, calling them caring and a pleasure to work with.

When he does resign, if confirmed by the Maine Senate, the town will again be on the hunt for a new leader. Bradley Plante, who served as interim town manager for eight months until Wilson's hire, is serving as interim town manager for Sebago.

In addition to Wilson, Mills also appointed Theodore Irwin Jr. and reappointed Michael Duddy to the District Court earlier this month. Duddy has served as a District Court judge since 2017, while Irwin is an attorney based in Portland and New Gloucester.

Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright rips county for fuel card issue