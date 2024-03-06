Norway residents hear proposal to transform Main Street

Mar. 6—PARIS — Angled parking, raised and wider crosswalks, partially raised concrete and curb extensions could be coming to Main Street in Norway by 2030.

About 60 residents and business owners attended a public meeting Tuesday evening in the Forum at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in Paris to hear preliminary details about the plan to make the street safer.

Representatives from Toole Engineering in Portland heard an earful during the two-hour meeting. While many liked certain aspects of the plan, others had questions, concerns and suggestions for improvement.

The goal of the project is to slow traffic and make the area safer for drivers and pedestrians.

Ninety percent of the project, which could exceed $1 million, will be paid by a Village Partnership Initiative grant from the Maine Department of Transportation.

"Toole is trying to come up with ideas that are going to suit the needs of the grant, suit the needs of the Select Board's desires, our public works," Town Manager Jeffrey Wilson said. "Most important, we want you, the public and those who are going to use it the most, to weigh in on what you want."

Wilson said the proposed design will go to a public vote before being presented to the MDOT for final approval.

The proposal on what Main Street could look like was presented by project engineer Tom Nosal, who walked residents through Toole's recommendations and included some alternatives to consider.

In January, a group that included representatives from Toole, MDOT, town officials, Norway Downtown and the Center for an Ecology-Based Economy evaluated downtown streets and intersections to "identify challenges and opportunities relayed to safety and accessibility."

The road safety audit cited excessive vehicle speeds, the angled parking the downtown is known for, the condition of the sidewalks, pedestrian safety, lighting and lack of connection between the downtown and Pennesseewassee Lake.

The biggest change is the recommendation to replace angled parking with parallel parking, which would eliminate 11 spaces.

"We are recommending that the town convert the existing angled parking to parallel parking," Nosal said. "That is driven mostly by the safety issues that we've heard a lot about and observed. Another benefit of it would be significantly wider sidewalks."

More sidewalk space would allow for more outdoor dining options and more trees.

The loss of parking spaces was a major concern for business owners, who complained that too many individuals violate the two-hour parking limit without penalty, limiting their customers, especially older clientele.

In addition to eliminating the danger of backing out of an angled parking spot into the travel lane, it could help slow traffic by making the street narrower and more difficult for drivers to pass vehicles.

Slowing the speed of vehicles through downtown was a major emphasis. Much of that would need to start near the lake where the speed limit is 50 mph and getting drivers to slow to 25 mph before they approach downtown. Some of that would be accomplished by adding an island between lanes and gentle curves.

A couple of raised crosswalks would be added, with more possible if that is what the town desires. Nosal stressed that they would not merely be speed bumps, pointing to examples in Portland, Brunswick and Lewiston near Bates College.

"They are tapered and designed carefully so that if you're driving the speed limit, it's pretty comfortable to drive over," Nosal said. "But if you were going, say 40 mph, you would definitely feel it, so it discourages speeding. If they were spaced somewhat regularly along Main Street, that would really help to maintain lower speeds along Main Street."

He added that it would make it more likely that drivers would yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk.

A potential alternative would be the addition of curb extensions at crosswalks and intersections to improve visibility and safety.

The area where Paris Street connects Main Street would also undergo design changes that would slow vehicles heading downtown. A 2-inch beveled concrete surface near the intersection would change the turning radius, slowing traffic along with a raised crosswalk.

Some residents said it is only a matter of time before someone is killed if nothing is changed.

The preliminary plan may force the town to change its method of removing snow by plowing it into the center of the street, keeping it off sidewalks and away from businesses. The narrower road and curb extensions may prevent that from continuing.

One mode of transportation not in the plan is designated bike paths through downtown, which a few people mentioned.

A popular idea to bury the powerlines on Main Street would not be part of the plan because the grant would not cover it. Also it could cost millions of dollars.

Attendees were given a questionnaire to give feedback for tweaking the proposal. Residents can get copies at the Town Office and return them by March 19.

Toole hopes to issue a final report in May.

Construction on an approved project is not expected to begin until at least 2029.

Tri-County Mental Health in Lewiston is at risk of closing; Spurwink looks to acquire it

Waterford voters establish disaster recovery fund for future storm damage