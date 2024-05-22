Norway to recognize Palestinian statehood on May 28, PM says

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store holds a press conference to announce that the government will recognize Palestine as an independent state from 28 May 2024. Erik Flaaris Johansen/NTB/dpa

Norway will formally recognize Palestinian statehood on May 28, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said on Wednesday, in a move staunchly opposed by Israel.

The Nordic country's announcement comes amid a broader push within several European countries, such as Ireland, to recognize Palestine as a state, believing it will advance the prospects for peace in the region.

The government in Israel rejects any unilateral attempts to impose a Palestinian state.

"Recognizing a Palestinian state will lead to more terrorism, instability in the region and jeopardize any prospects for peace," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said this week.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide (L) and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store hold a press conference to announce that the government will recognize Palestine as an independent state from 28 May 2024. Erik Flaaris Johansen/NTB/dpa