Norway to recognize Palestinian statehood on May 28, PM says
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Norway will formally recognize Palestinian statehood on May 28, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said on Wednesday, in a move staunchly opposed by Israel.
The Nordic country's announcement comes amid a broader push within several European countries, such as Ireland, to recognize Palestine as a state, believing it will advance the prospects for peace in the region.
The government in Israel rejects any unilateral attempts to impose a Palestinian state.
"Recognizing a Palestinian state will lead to more terrorism, instability in the region and jeopardize any prospects for peace," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said this week.