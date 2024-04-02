Norway neighbor holds burglary suspect at gunpoint until police arrive

Apr. 2—NORWAY — A local transient was arrested Monday evening after a neighbor discovered her breaking into a home at 14 King St. and held her at gunpoint until police arrived.

Lindsay Clark, 43, was arrested on charges of attempted burglary and criminal mischief and was brought to the Oxford County Jail in Paris, Norway Police investigator Jeremy Pyburn said.

Matthew Glatz posted on Facebook that he was home when he heard banging on wood followed by glass breaking. He picked up his handgun, which had a flashlight attached to it, and went to investigate. He discovered a woman attempting to enter his neighbor's home on King Street. She stopped and they waited for police to arrive.

Pyburn confirmed Glatz's account. He said police were called at 9:23 p.m. Nothing was stolen, but the home was damaged, he said.

Clark was charged by Norway police March 21 with two counts of failure to appear in court.

