Norway king returns home after Malaysia hospital admission

King Harald succeeded his father to ascended the throne in 1991

Norway's King Harald has left hospital in Malaysia after being fitted with a pacemaker having fallen ill on holiday.

He will continue his recovery in a Norwegian hospital, a statement said.

"His Majesty will be on sick leave for two weeks," the royal palace said. "The crown prince will in that period be regent and take over the King's constitutional duties."

At 87, King Harald is the oldest reigning monarch in Europe. He became king on 17 January 1991.

He was taken to hospital after contracting an infection while on a private trip to the resort island of Langkawi.

On Saturday, the royal palace said he had been fitted with a temporary pacemaker "due to a low heart rate".

The king was discharged on Sunday and is flying home on a medical evacuation plane. The pacemaker "will make the return back home safer", the king's physician said.