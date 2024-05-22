Norway, Ireland, Spain defy Israel to recognize Palestinian statehood

(L-R) Irish Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, Taoiseach Simon Harris and Tanaiste Micheal Martin speak to the media during a press conference outside the Government Buildings, as the Republic of Ireland recognised the state of Palestine. Damien Storan/PA Wire/dpa

The leaders of Norway, Ireland and Spain say their countries will recognize Palestinian statehood, despite staunch opposition by Israel.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez simultaneously announced the move on Wednesday morning in their respective capitals.

"The Palestinians have a fundamental, independent right to their own state. Both Israelis and Palestinians have the right to live in peace in separate states. There can be no peace in the Middle East without a two-state solution," a Norwegian government statement said.

In response, Israel recalled its ambassadors from Norway and Ireland.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said such moves undermine Israel sovereignty and endanger the country's security.

In Europe, Sweden had already recognized Palestine as a state 10 years ago.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on his way to a plenary session, at the Congress of Deputies to discuss the last European Council, the situation in the Middle East and the complaint against his wife, Begona Gomez, for her professional activities. Eduardo Parra/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store holds a press conference to announce that the government will recognize Palestine as an independent state from 28 May 2024. Erik Flaaris Johansen/NTB/dpa