Norway, Ireland, Spain defy Israel to recognize Palestinian statehood
The leaders of Norway, Ireland and Spain say their countries will recognize Palestinian statehood, despite staunch opposition by Israel.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez simultaneously announced the move on Wednesday morning in their respective capitals.
"The Palestinians have a fundamental, independent right to their own state. Both Israelis and Palestinians have the right to live in peace in separate states. There can be no peace in the Middle East without a two-state solution," a Norwegian government statement said.
In response, Israel recalled its ambassadors from Norway and Ireland.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said such moves undermine Israel sovereignty and endanger the country's security.
In Europe, Sweden had already recognized Palestine as a state 10 years ago.