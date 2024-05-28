Norway hails 'milestone' for Palestinian statehood

Espen Barth Eide, Foreign Minister of Norway, speaks at a press conference with Foreign Minister Baerbock after their meeting at the Federal Foreign Office. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide described his country's recognition of the state of Palestine as a "milestone" moment, as he also offered criticism of Israel.

"For more than 30 years, Norway has been one of the strongest advocates for a Palestinian state. Today, when Norway officially recognizes Palestine as a state, is a milestone in the relationship between Norway and Palestine," Eide said in a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

Together with Ireland and Spain, Norway had announced last week that the recognition would come into force on Tuesday. The governments hope that this will give new impetus to the discussion about a two-state solution.

Eide said that the recognition was a clear expression of support for the moderate forces among Israelis and Palestinians.

He said he was confident that the Palestinian government would lay the foundations for a government in both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip following a ceasefire in the war that has been raging since October 7.

"It is regrettable that the Israeli government shows no signs of engaging constructively. The international community must increase its political and economic support for Palestine and continue the work for a two-state solution," he said.