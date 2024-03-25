Norway accepts bids for Crockett Ridge Road bridge and culvert project

Mar. 25—NORWAY — The Select Board approved bids Thursday from West Paris and New Hampshire companies for the Crockett Ridge Road bridge and culvert project.

Concrete System Inc. of Hudson, New Hampshire, will provide the precast concrete box culvert and retaining walls for $206,622, more than $21,000 lower than the next bid.

The installations will be done by Everett Excavation of West Paris. The lowest of the four bids, its offer of $418,266 was nearly $300,000 lower than the highest bid.

The bids for the culvert and installation came in below what the town had anticipated, Town Manager Jeffrey Wilson said.

In other business, selectmen accepted a $20,248.18 grant from Federal Emergency Management Agency for reimbursement for the Dec. 22-23, 2022, storm for debris removal. FEMA pays 75% of the total cost incurred by the town. The money will be deposited in the gravel line of the Public Works' budget.

Officials also accepted a payment of $1,041.77 from Concord Group Insurance for damage to a police cruiser when a driver backed into it. That money will go into the repair line in the Police Department budget.

Other revenues accepted include $264.49 and $100 by the Fire Department, and $250.98 by the Highway Department.

Wilson reported that excavation work behind the Town Office for the new generator is nearly complete. He expects to finalize the bids by the end of the month for the police garage solar project.

He said committee vacancies include one on the Board of Appeals of the Norway-Paris Solid Waste Committee.

Wilson said one of the two openings on the Maine School Administrative District 17 board of directors has no candidate yet. Application are due at the Town Office by April 12.

A one-day liquor license was granted to Mission Working Dogs of Oxford for a fundraiser April 27 at Granite Ridge Estate and Barn at 127 Richards Way. Organizers expect up to 175 people to attend.

The board also approved a one-day liquor license for the Alan Day Community Garden for its biggest fundraiser scheduled for June 22 at 26 Whitman St.

