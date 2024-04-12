Norwalk man arrested in child enticement case in Putnam County

A 20-year-old Connecticut man was arrested after trying to engage in sexual activity with a Putnam County teenager he thought he met online.

Francisco Javi Gomez, of Norwalk, was taken into custody after undercover investigators posing as a 13-year-old arranged to meet him, Putnam Sheriff's Captain Michael Grossi said.

The investigation began March 15 when sheriff's investigators were notified of the online contact. They worked with investigators from Homeland Security and the Rockland County District Attorney's Office to identify the suspect and make contact with him.

On April 3, when investigators confronted Gomez in Kent, he rammed their unmarked cars and drove off. He was stopped following a short pursuit when police placed a spike strip in the road that immobilized his car, Grossi said.

"The successful outcome of this investigation is a testament to the collaborative efforts of multiple agencies working tirelessly to protect our communities," Putnam Sheriff Kevin McConville said in a statement.

Gomez is charged with second-degree attempted rape, a felony, and third-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, in Kent, and with first-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor and first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor, both felonies, in Carmel.

He was arraigned in Southeast Justice Court, where bail was set at $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond. His next court dates will be in Kent and Carmel. Gomez's lawyer declined to comment.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Norwalk CT man arrested in child enticement case in Putnam County NY