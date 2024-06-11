Norton Museum in West Palm Beach rolls out new parking system

Visitors to the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach will pay for parking using a new system that rolled out this month.

But for Palm Beach residents and others who frequently park in the town, the system will seem very familiar.

The Norton's new parking process uses the ParkMobile app, available at parkmobile.io, where visitors can choose from different payment options using their smartphones, the museum announced. The change will be enforced beginning June 17.

"The technology means greater efficiency for our guests and for the Museum," Ghislain d’Humières, the Norton's director, said in a news release. "Now that most people have smartphones capable of supporting the app, it just makes sense."

Palm Beach and several other local municipalities use the ParkMobile app for paid public parking. The app is available for Apple and Android devices. Users must download the app and then enter a code that indicates where they are parking.

Visitors to the Norton will need to use the museum's parking lot code, 73012, to pay the $6-per-day parking fee during the museum's business hours.

The $6 rate will cover from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays; and 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sundays. No parking will be allowed on Tuesdays, when the museum is closed, a Norton spokesperson said.

A $25 per hour rate will be in effect during hours when the museum is closed from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 to 10 p.m. each day except Fridays and Sundays, the spokesperson said. Parking after 10 p.m. will not be allowed except on Fridays, when the museum is open until 10:30 p.m.

Visitors who do not have a phone will be able to pay for parking using a credit card at the Norton's front desk, the museum said.

Museum members will continue to receive free parking and will receive a parking pass to use when visiting the Norton, the museum spokesperson said. Those who are not yet members can apply the cost of the parking fee toward a new membership, and those who pay for parking at the front desk will need to return to their car to put the parking pass on their dashboard, the museum said.

Staff and volunteers will receive hang tags for their cars.

The new parking system will be enforced by West Palm Beach, the museum said.

The Norton Museum of Art is at 1540 S. Dixie Highway. The parking lot is across the street, just south of Woodlawn Cemetery.

For more information, go to norton.org or call 561-832-5196.

