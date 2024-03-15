Northwoods Habitat for Humanity offering 'A Brush with Kindness' tree care program

Mar. 14—BEMIDJI — Northwoods Habitat for Humanity is offering "A Brush With Kindness" tree care services for qualified low-income homeowners in Beltrami and Clearwater Counties.

According to a release, applicants must be less than 60% of the median income for Beltrami and Clearwater Counties as well as meet other qualifications outlined on the application.

"Since the storm of 2012, we have continued to hear from homeowners that the cost of removing and replacing damaged and dead trees is far beyond what they can afford," Executive Director Geri Hickerson said in the release.

The Serving Community Forests by Assisting Low-Income Homeowners Program provides assistance for:

* Removal of damaged/fallen/dead trees.

* Replacement of trees.

* Planting of trees if none exist.

* Trimming and treatment of damaged, diseased trees.

"This grant funding allows us to assist low to moderate-income homeowners maintain their property which, ultimately, benefits our community," explained Hickerson in the release. "Well-maintained trees benefit communities by reducing pollution in lakes and rivers and removing airborne pollutants. Additionally, areas with more trees have reduced rates of respiratory illness, cardiovascular disease and childhood asthma rates (US Environmental Protection Agency)."

The program is made possible through grant funding from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the USDA Forest Services and the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

The application period will be open now through June 1.

The program application is available online at

habitatbemidji.org/treecareprogram.

Interested residents may also call the Habitat office at

(218) 751-4649

or email

adminhfh@paulbunyan.net

for more information.