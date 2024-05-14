Northwood man sentenced to 360 days for multiple drug crimes, carrying concealed weapon

May 13—GRAND FORKS — A Northwood man was sentenced Monday, May 13, and will serve 360 days for drug and weapon crimes.

Darin James Braun, 41, pleaded guilty to four counts of Class B felony possession with intent to deliver. The drugs involved were methamphetamine, MDMA, cocaine and a schedule I hallucinogenic substance.

The charges were amended; they were originally Class A felonies due to the presence of a firearm, according to court documents.

Braun also pleaded guilty to two Class A misdemeanors, fraudulent practices in urine testing and carrying a concealed weapon.

Four charges were dismissed under Braun's plea agreement: Class A felony schedule II stimulant possession with intent while carrying a firearm, Class B felony marijuana possession with intent while carrying a firearm, Class A misdemeanor fentanyl possession and Class A misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession.

Braun was pulled over in October for speeding,

according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

He was believed to be under the influence and, when police searched his vehicle, they found approximately five grams of powder MDMA, one ounce of methamphetamine, one ounce of marijuana, 10 grams of amphetamine in pill and crushed form, one gram of concentrated THC, five grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of cocaine and one ounce of psilocybin mushrooms.

Also in the vehicle was a handgun, drug paraphernalia, a fake urine kit and nearly $3,000 in cash, the statement said.

Braun was sentenced Monday, May 13, to 10 years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, first serving 360 days, which he may complete through electronic home monitoring. He has credit for four days served.

Braun will be on two years of supervised probation. If he violates probation, he risks being required to serve the remainder of his 10-year sentence.