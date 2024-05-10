Northwestern College student graduates with a 4.0 GPA in 4 majors in 4 years

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Northwestern College student is about to graduate with four majors under his belt. Isaiah Gritters spent the last four years studying biology health professions, business administration/finance, economics, and chemistry, all while keeping a 4.0 GPA.

On top of his classes, Gritters still found time for extracurriculars, including working as an EMT for Orange City, leading chemistry labs, and acting as a teacher’s assistant for an economics professor.

“I’d say the most important thing was just staying on top of school work,” Gritters said. “I couldn’t study the night before, I had to be studying sometime like weeks in advance and really make sure that I was staying on top of everything, getting everything in on time.”

Balancing more than 200 credits in four years, Gritters said his determination and time management got him through.

“It’s not for the faint of heart, for sure, but if you have the drive and the interest and the professors who support you along the way, I definitely think it’s doable,” Gritters said.

After graduation, Gritters will be attending the University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine and hopes to open his own private practice one day.

