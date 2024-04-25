Northwest’s only nuclear plant is in WA. Are you ready for a radiation release emergency?

The only nuclear generating plant in the northwest is located in Richland, near the Hanford site. While the chances of nuclear disaster are low, the plant is legally required to prepare for such emergencies on a regular basis.

Multiple agencies meet every year to practice and discuss emergency situations. Once every eight years, a more thorough exercise is done for radiation release preparedness. This more advanced exercise was most recently done in March 2024.

Several agencies conferred at the Columbia Generating Station and at the Emergency Operations Center, including Energy Northwest, who operates the facility, the Washington Emergency Management Division, FEMA, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, along with several state department and county representatives from Washington and Oregon.

The three-day exercise included protective action and important decision simulation, along with specified time for assisting local jurisdictions. They also conducted a mock press conference.

“Every disaster – whether manmade or natural – has questions that jurisdictions have to consider, and exercises like this one prompts officials to not just ask these important questions but ensure they have policies and procedures in place before a disaster were to really occur,” states the press release from the Washington Military Department.

No major issues were identified during the exercise, according to the press release. In fact, the plant has operated for 40 years without a single evacuation.

At least once every eight years, many agencies and organizations meet to do a thorough exercise preparing for a radiation release incident at the Columbia Generating Station.

So, what would happen if there was radiation release from the Columbia Generating System? How should area residents prepare and what should they know?

Radiation release response in WA

In the event of an emergency, the station would have 15 minutes after emergency declaration to notify Benton and Franklin counties (the two counties within a 10-mile radius, per nuclear plant guidelines) and an hour to notify the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Both Benton and Franklin counties have thorough emergency response plans and regular community meetings discussing responses. Evacuation routes and emergency action guidelines are sent to residents every year. Emergency sirens in the area are tested regularly, and other alert systems are in place as well.

The emergency planning zones for a radiation release incident at the Columbia Generating Station or Hanford Site.

There are three alert levels: evacuate, shelter in place, and monitor and prepare.

Protective actions could mean evacuations in certain areas, likely the areas closer to the plant, while others would be instructed to stay home and close their vents.

There are two emergency response plans, one for plume impacts and one for ingestion impacts. The direct impacts of a plume would impact parts of the two closest counties, Benton and Franklin. The ingestion impacts go much further, about 50 miles out from the site, including eight counties in total.

Officials would follow the plume of radiation to determine responses. They’d have to consider how long evacuations could last and estimate when residents could return to their homes. Considerations would be made for local agriculture, and whether local food sources could be protected from contamination.

Depending on the specific release, it is possible the Columbia River would have to be closed to the public as well.

Since the Columbia Generating Station is the only nuclear plant in the northwest, Washington counties outside of the impact areas have very low radiation release risk.

How to prepare for radiation emergency

Households in Benton and Franklin counties are expected to have a family disaster plan and maintain essential supplies for self-sufficiency. Residents should be equipped for at least 72 hours, but the recommended time frame is two weeks.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture sends a calendar and emergency information packet to neighbors of the Hanford site and Columbia Generating System. It includes a checklist of items to have on hand in case of a radiation emergency:

Medical items

Medicines

Glasses/contacts

Dentures

Special food for dietary needs

Medical alert data (for anyone with special needs or concerns)

Clothes and bedding

Enough clothes for three days away from home

Shoes

One sleeping bag or two blankets per person

Paperwork

Driver’s license

Birth certificates, passports, titles and deeds

List of medications and dosages

Cash

Checkbook

Debit/credit cards

Personal hygiene items

Shaving items

Soaps

Sanitary items

Towels

Toothpaste and toothbrush

Food

Canned food

Can opener

Water

Emergency items

Portable radio and spare batteries

Tool kit

Flashlight with batteries

Emergency calendar for Hanford neighbors

List of relatives with addresses and phone numbers

Additional lists are given for those with babies and pets:

Baby supplies

Baby food

Baby formula

Diapers and baby wipes

Favorite toy

Pet supplies

Collars, leashes

Canned pet food

Bowl for pet food and water

Pet medications

Copy of the pet’s vet record

Pet carrier for smaller pets

Blanket from inside the home (do not bring beds or blankets that have been outside)

In the case of a radiation release emergency, you likely will not have time to gather all these items. You should have as much as possible already assembled in a transportable container or bag, somewhere the whole household can access. Be prepared to grab everything else that’s needed as quickly as possible.