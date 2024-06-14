Northwest Montana sees four fatal accidents in last week

Jun. 14—Multiple traffic accidents in northwest Montana have claimed the lives of four people in the last week.

In Flathead County, a collision between a 81-year-old Somers man and 16-year-old Lakeside boy Wednesday morning in Lakeside saw the teen perish.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, a Lexus RX350 driven by the Somers man was turning south from Marco Bay Road on to U.S. 93 when it collided head-on with a Kawasaki EX 400 motorcycle that was traveling north on the highway.

The report indicated the teen, who was wearing a helmet, swerved to avoid the collision, but collided with the Lexus in the middle of the road.

The Somers man was injured and taken to Logan Health for treatment. The teen died at the scene.

Speed was a suspected factor in the crash.

At 4:23 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, a 25-year-old Arlee woman died after the Nissan Versa she was driving on McLeod Road failed to negotiate a left turn, left the road and rolled on to its roof. She was not wearing a seat belt. Speed was a suspected factor in the crash.

At about 2:40 p.m. Sunday, June 9, a 50-year-old Reserve man driving a Kawasaki ZG1000 on U.S. 2 near Browning in Glacier County died when he made a u-turn and was struck by a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 28-year-old Browning man.

A 51-year-old female passenger on the motorcycle from Reserve was injured and taken to Indian Health Services for treatment.

Alcohol, drugs and speed were suspected factors in the crash. Neither person on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.

At about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, a fatal motor vehicle crash on U.S. 2 near Nyack Flats, east of West Glacier, was reported by the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release, callers said the vehicle crashed into some trees and burned. Several fire and EMS agencies as well as Montana Highway Patrol and the sheriff's office responded to the scene where the vehicle was fully engulfed in fire.

MHP and the county continue to investigate. The occupant of the vehicle has not yet been identified and the remains have been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy.