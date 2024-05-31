Northwest Minnesota Foundation seeks Heart of Community Honor Award nominations

May 31—BEMIDJI — The

Northwest Minnesota Foundation

is seeking nominations for the 2024 Virginia McKnight Binger Heart of Community Honor Award.

Formerly the Unsung Hero Award, the Heart of Community Honor Award is given out to those across Minnesota whose compassion and contributions serve as the heartbeat of our communities, and who inspire others to join in creating a more caring and connected state, the McKnight Foundation website states.

The recently redesigned award will recognize one individual from each of Minnesota's seven regions, including the Northwest, a release said.

Nominees should demonstrate one or more of the following criteria:

* Contributes significantly to creating a more just, creative and abundant future for their community or other communities in Minnesota through their work or service.

* Builds a more inclusive and equitable Minnesota where everyone, regardless of the color of their skin, the zip code of their birth or who they love, belongs and has the opportunity to thrive.

* Bridges across divides to foster understanding and strengthen meaningful community connections and benefits.

* Nominations must be made by individuals other than the nominee.

* Only current residents of Minnesota are eligible.

The McKnight Foundation has honored 319 Minnesotans with the award since 1985. Each recipient receives a $10,000 cash prize.

Natasha Kingbird, of Red Lake, was a

recipient of the award in 2023.

The deadline to nominate individuals is Wednesday, June 5. To submit a nomination or learn more, visit

mcknight.org/news-ideas/nominations-open-for-2024-virginia-mcknight-binger-heart-of-community-honor.