Northwest Minnesota Foundation seeks applicants for Training and Education Fund

Mar. 13—BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Foundation

is seeking funding proposals for its Training and Education Fund to provide financial support to nonprofit organizations and leaders in northwest Minnesota.

Preference will be given to efforts that build leadership knowledge, skills and capacity, a release said.

Eligible expenses may include staff and board training; travel and conferences; consultant hiring; strategic planning; leadership training; diversity, equity and inclusion training; organizational or systems audits or other efforts that help make nonprofits more efficient and viable for the long term.

Eligible applicants are nonprofits, public agencies and tribal organizations located within the Northwest Minnesota Foundation service area that includes Red Lake and White Earth Nations along with Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake Falls and Roseau Counties.

Grant applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted. The maximum grant award is $2,500.

To learn more about this round of funding, visit the Grants page on the NMF website,

www.nwmf.org.

To apply, submit a letter of interest at

form.jotform.com/240566812579163.