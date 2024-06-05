Northwest Louisiana hit with more severe weather. SWEPCO provides updates on power restoration

SWEPCO is working to restore power following severe weather conditions.

Southwestern Electric Power Company provided a current situation report Wednesday morning.

As of early June 5, new repair challenges and increased outages had been reported to SWEPCO due to another impactful storm that hit the northwest Louisiana area overnight.

According to SWEPCO, the Longview, Texas, and Shreveport area was hit with a line of strong storms with 50 mph gusts early June 5. This storm resulted in more utility problems from additional flooding and wind gusts.

SWEPCO said it is closely monitoring the weather to assist in restoration efforts. No estimated restoration time has been released.

"Rest assured SWEPCO crews are taking advantage of every moment where there’s a pause from the storms to make progress on behalf of our customers," Michelle L. Marcotte, representative at SWEPCO said.

Reports indicate that once the heavy rain and thunderstorms move out this afternoon, there will be a break in the extreme weather at least until Friday night, SWEPCO said.

To get restoration updates, enroll in alerts at SWEPCO.com/Alerts.

