Northwest Iowa residents evacuated because of flooding; Gov. Kim Reynolds declares disaster

Floodwaters surge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, after heavy rain Friday. Flooding is widespread there and in adjacent northwest Iowa, where some residents were being evacuated.

After a day of heavy rain, the city of Rock Valley in Sioux County ordered the evacuation early Saturday of residents north of Highway 18, and Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered a disaster declaration for the county in far northwest Iowa.

The city posted the order on its Facebook page as the Rock River surged to a record depth of more than 27 feet, 5 feet over the previous record and 8 feet above major flood stage of 19 feet, according to the National Water Prediction Service. The city said a shelter had been established for the evacuated residents at Trinity Reformed Church, 3030 Eight St. in Rock Valley.

The Iowa State Patrol set up roadblocks leading into Rock Valley and the city asked that nonresidents refrain from travel there until the situation can be assessed. It said people needing to evacuate family members could do so via communication with the state patrol or arranging to meet them at the roadblocks.

More: Plan, prep and don't be overwhelmed, Iowans. Here are 5 tips to prepare for severe weather

Boats were in use for the evacuation, the city said, and warned that using vehicles was no longer an option "because of the water current and height."

The governor's disaster proclamation said it enables authorities to use state resources and activates assistance programs for affected residents, with grants of up to $5,000.

The National Weather Service said additional rain remains possible in the area Saturday, with the weather clearing Sunday.

Flooding also was reported in Sioux Center, Hull, Sheldon, Sanborn, Spirit Lake and Arnolds Park, the weather service said. Wind and hail damage from the storms Friday also was reported.

Nearby southeastern South Dakota also was experiencing flooding.

In a statement, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, a Hull resident, said he was talking to Reynolds "and we are working with our local, state, and federal partners to deliver relief to our communities in Sioux County and Northwest Iowa. We wil do everything possible to help our neighbors rebuild and recover."

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Disaster declared as flooding forces evacuations in northwest Iowa