Northwest Florida State College selects Cristie Kedroski as interim president

NICEVILLE — Northwest Florida State College has announced that Cristie Kedroski has been selected as the institution's interim president, effective July 6.

The NWFSC board of trustees approved Kedroski's contract unanimously Tuesday. The current president, Dr. Devin Stephenson, was chosen as the next president of Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland. He starts that role on July 7.

According to the News Service of Florida, the board set parts of Kedroski's contract in May. It includes a base salary up to $250,000, and she cannot seek to become Stephenson's permanent successor. The board also agreed to pay the Myers McRae firm $68,500 to assist in its search for a new president.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Kedroski has worked at NWFSC for the past 13 years as the vice president of college advancement or senior vice president. In her community work, she served as the special events director of the Niceville-Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce and as the senior vice president of marketing and operations with Florida's Great Northwest.

Kedroski holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Florida, a master's in business administration from the University of West Florida and a doctorate in higher education from the University of Florida.

A news release from NWFSC said Kedroski has been a key figure in developing innovative academic programs, leading initiatives that enhanced student retention and graduation rates and implementing management strategies that have increased enrollment in seven consecutive semesters.

“I am honored to be selected as the Interim President of Northwest Florida State College,” Kedroski said in the release. “I look forward to working closely with our dedicated faculty, staff, and community partners to continue our mission of providing exceptional educational opportunities and fostering a supportive and innovative learning environment for all students.”

Lori Kelly, chair of the board of trustees, commended Kedroski's selection, saying, “Dr. Kedroski’s experience and dedication to this institution make her the ideal candidate to guide the College during this transitional period. The Board had thorough deliberations, ensuring we chose an Interim President who embodies the College’s values.”

Stephenson also praised the selection of Kedroski. In his prepared statement, he praised her "unwavering commitment to the mission and vision of NWFSC and her leadership skills make here a great choice."

"I look forward to observing the continued innovation and advancement of the institution under Dr. Kedroski’s leadership,” Stephenson added.

