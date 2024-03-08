Northwest Florida family found guilty of drug trafficking: USDOJ

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Northwest Florida family was found guilty after helping each other obtain methamphetamine and intending to distribute it, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Mobile Police chief says ‘mishandling’ of a gun led to 13-year-old’s death

The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, Jason R. Coody, announced that 47-year-old Philip Beck, 46-year-old Florence Beck, and their 27-year-old son Joshua Martinez were found guilty by a federal jury for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to reports, on Jan. 16, 2023, the DeFuniak Springs Police Department stopped a Ram truck driven by Philip Beck and discovered approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine.

On March 10, 2023, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service intercepted two packages mailed from California to addresses in Niceville and DeFuniak Springs. Investigators determined that the packages were intended for Philip Beck and Joshua Martinez and that Florence Beck was helping them.

Roof collapses at Mobile church

Sentencing for the family is set for May 30, 2024, according to the release. The sentencing is set to happen at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola before U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell, II.

Philip Beck and Florence Beck are facing minimum mandatory sentences of 10 years in federal prison.

Due to prior convictions, Joshua Martinez faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years.

The maximum sentence is life in prison, according to the release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.