Northwest Florida accused drug trafficker arrested: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man accused of drug trafficking and running from deputies is now behind bars, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Pensacola man’s traffic stop leads to meth trafficking charge: ECSO

42-year-old David Denver Holland, of Molino, reportedly was booked into the Escambia County Jail on March 14 just after 11 a.m.

According to an ECSO arrest report, Holland fled from deputies on Feb. 20. Deputies attempted to pull over a black BMW 540i after an alleged traffic violation, but the ECSO said the driver, later identified as Holland, refused to stop and reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Deputies found the BMW later at a home on West Hope Drive, along with a man running away, according to the report.

A search warrant was executed on the car, where they reportedly found:

Digital scale with residue in a backpack

Chicago Bulls flatbill hat on the floorboard

Two cell phones in the driver’s door storage compartment

A flip phone on the passenger seat

A fourth phone on the passenger floorboard

Four .44-caliber rounds in a leather zip-up bag on top of the center console

Black and gold Smith & Wesson M&P Shield with a magazine inserted and eight rounds of 9-mm ammunition

Safe found in the trunk with $14,000 in U.S. currency, 590 grams of methamphetamine, 170 grams of cocaine, and 699.5 grams of fentanyl

Grand Bay mom, paramedic accused of providing teens with alcohol, vapes: MCSO

Members of the sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook page on March 4 that they were looking for Holland.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.