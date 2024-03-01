Northwest board members refute Jasinski's 'narrative' about losing the president's job

John Jasinski, a finalist for the president job at Missouri State University, addressed his exit from Northwest Missouri State University during an open forum Tuesday.

Two members of the Board of Regents at Northwest Missouri State University said Thursday the reason John Jasinski recently gave for losing the president's job there was a work of fiction.

"We took the high road on this for two years. We took the slings and arrows. We said 'Let's not comment on this' so I am surprised I'm here talking to you," board member Jason Klindt told the News-Leader on Thursday. "I can't sit by while he spins a narrative where he is the victim of some grand conspiracy."

Klindt added: "He's made up a narrative to try and get himself a new job."

Jasinski, provost of Missouri State, is one of three finalists in the running to succeed the retiring Clif Smart and become the university's 12th president.

A question about Jasinski's exit from Northwest surfaced this week, as he was going through the formal interview process for Missouri State presidency. In at least two settings, including an open forum Tuesday, Jasinski discussed the June 2022 departure.

"I made some tough decisions as a president and the bottom line with that is I had to remove a Greek organization. I took a lot of heat for that," he said Tuesday.

"... Removing that Greek organization led to some individuals getting on the board and not renewing my contract. But you know what? It was the right thing to do."

In separate interviews Thursday, Klindt and fellow Northwest Missouri board member John Moore said the ouster of fraternities years earlier was not part of the decision.

"Absolutely zero — no factor whatsoever," said Moore, who retired in 2014 as chief operating officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. "Were there some alumni of those fraternities that were frustrated by that and concerned by that? Of course. But did it have anything to do about a decision about him and whether to extend his contract? None whatsoever."

John Jasinski, a finalist for the Missouri State University president job, answers questions at a forum in the Plaster Student Union auditorium on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

Moore said Jasinski was offered a two-year contract extension in 2020 and told it would be his last. His contract was set to expire June 30, 2022 — and it did.

"There was a belief by a majority of the board that we would be better off discontinuing his service but doing so in a way that was fair and recognized a number of good things that had happened," said Moore, of Raymore, who has been on the university board for six years and was chair at the time. "It was time to move on to somebody new."

Klindt said the board gave Jasinski two years to find a new job.

"It was supposed to be a win-win situation. He'd go out on a high note and we'd get to pick out a new leader. At the end of the two years, he came back and asked for a new two-year contract. We didn't give it," Klindt said.

Moore praised the role Jasinski played in strengthening the university's financial situation and establishing an online learning program that increased enrollment. "I like to be totally balanced and honest. I will tell you there were some very good things that were accomplished during his time."

Asked why the contract was not renewed, Moore said he would not discuss specifics.

He said when Jasinski was reminded in spring 2022 that the contract was not going to be renewed, then-president Jasinski sent a message to the entire campus.

In the "All That Jazz" message sent April 1, 2022, Jasinski told the campus he was leaving.

"Northwest's Board of Regents has chosen not to renew my contract that ends June 30," he wrote. "The board chair indicated this to me verbally and told me it was nothing to do with the institution's or my performance, that the board feels like we accomplished a tremendous amount since 2009 and the institution is in a far better place than it was 13 years ago, but the board wishes to turn a new chapter."

Missouri State University Provost John Jasinski talks with guests at a meet and greet with MSU Administration on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

In the campus message, Jasinski listed numerous accomplishments during his tenure but then turned his attention to the board.

"I ask you to look critically at the Board of Regents. Understand the innerworkings and ties to others, discern the intended direction, ascertain support or lack thereof for critical issues and weigh in on the institution’s future. Civility with accountability are words that come to mind as you do so," Jasinski wrote in the message.

"As for Mrs. J and me, we continue to be patient as this stage of our life unfolds. We are considering a range of options, but please know Denise and I will continue our journey of helping others and uplifting the communities we serve."

An April 2022 story in the campus newspaper, the Northwest Missourian reported that Jasinki's exit was expected. It referenced speculation of a rift with the board.

One example cited in the story was that Moore and Klindt expressed frustration the board was not consulted or told in advance about a decision Jasisnki made to move student housing during the pandemic.

The campus newspaper reported that news of Jasinski's exit created an uproar with students, faculty and alumni voicing their concerns on social media. A letter calling for the board to be transparent about the nonrenewal decision was signed by more than 100 people.

"He put out this clarion call for folks to come to his defense and really no one answered. We had a few emails and a few letters from people who were frankly friends of his but there was no campus outcry," Klindt said.

Moore said board members wanted to respond to questions raised by Jasinski's message and exit but were advised against it by an attorney.

"We were counseled ... that we could speak about anything that we individually felt. We were not allowed to discuss what any of the other members of the board said in the discussion. However, we were subjected to the possibility of being sued for defamation should we say something and therefore it was the attorney's recommendation that we not say anything unless we were specifically mentioned by him first," Moore said.

"I am not comfortable talking about any of that. I am comfortable telling you that it had nothing to do with one or two fraternities being expelled from campus."

Missouri State University Provost John Jasinski talks with MSU President Clif Smart at a meet and greet with MSU Administration on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

Moore and Klindt confirmed they were not contacted by anyone from the MSU Board of Governors when Jasinski was hired as provost or named a finalist.

Moore said given the legal advice that he received when Jasinski left, it was a relief. "I'm not sure what I would have said had I been reached out to."

He said Northwest's Board of Regents was recently faced with the difficult decision of finding its next president.

"We just tried to be as thorough as possible and touch base with as many different people as possible so that we went in fully with our eyes open," Moore said. "I would recommend that any board or search committee on any major position like this."

The News-Leader made multiple attempts to contact Jasinski Thursday — leaving a voicemail, sending an email and requesting an interview or statement from him through Suzanne Shaw, Missouri State's vice president for marketing and communications. She responded Friday that Jasinski would not be available to respond.

Klindt, of Kearney, said he was compelled to speak out after his name appeared in a story about Jasinski's exit published by the Springfield Daily Citizen. He was named by the media outlet, not Jasinski.

The 1999 graduate was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon, one of the fraternities later expelled from the university. It has since returned.

"I can tell you with absolute certainty that in my entire time on the board, this was never a topic of discussion. It was not a controversial decision and there was not even a single member of the (current) board serving at the time it happened," Klindt said of expelling the fraternity, which has since returned. "It is just a total red herring."

Klindt appeared on a podcast and the Elijah Haahr radio show on KWTO to discuss Jasinski's comments.

He said a total of five members of the board voted against renewing Jasinski's contract in two separate votes, which were each 4-2 because of absences. The other two wanted to extend his contract, Klindt said.

"I've never spoken about this and the reason I haven't is because I didn't think it was smart to get into a tit-for-tat over strengths and weaknesses," he said.

Klindt said Jasinski has offered other explanations since 2022 about why the contract was not renewed. In this one, Klindt said he "creates a tale in which he's the victim of some conspiracy."

"It's insulting to anyone's intelligence who hears it. It doesn't make sense," Klindt said. "I feel like this is the narrative he's created in his mind so he looks like the good guy and we look like the bad guy. I was stunned. I heard him say four or five other excuses about why his contract was not renewed but this is the first time I've heard this one."

Asked why Jasinski's contract was not extended beyond 2022, Klindt said he can only speak to his vote and does not represent the entire board.

Klindt said he was concerned when the university lost "top quality staff" during Jasinski's tenure.

"He had a leadership and a management style that was no longer working," Klindt said. "In my judgment, he had a bad relationship with the truth and it was time to make a change."

The News-Leader asked why Klindt did not speak up when Jasinski initially took the job in Springfield.

"Everybody should get another chance. I don't have any ill will toward him," Klindt said. "When I joined the board in 2018, I knew John previous. I knew him and I liked him. I thought he was a great guy."

