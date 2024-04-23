Northwest Board of Education agrees to lease school district-owned land for farming

Northwest Local Board of Education

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Agreed to lease school district-owned land for farming.

DISCUSSION: In a 4-1 vote, the school board agreed to lease 54 acres behind the high school stadium to Mark Bonnot and Tim Oser from April 22, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2026 for $120 per acre or a total of $6,480 per year.

Bonnot and Oser must follow farming standards and return the land to the district in the condition they found it except for damage or loss caused by fire, flood, tornado, and ordinary wear. The district reserves the right to terminate the lease with 60 days notice if it needs the land for school purposes or chooses to sell it, but must take into consideration when harvest time will occur. If the crop cannot be harvested, the district must compensate the lessees for the crop.

More: Northwest school board agrees to buy nearby property for nearly $900K

Board member Julie Barkey abstained because she is related to one of the lessees.

OTHER ACTION:

Approved a new policy addressing dyslexia intervention and support as mandated by the Ohio Department of Education. The policy requires the district to screen each student in kindergarten through sixth grade for dyslexia. Teachers will then work with at-risk students to improve their reading and writing skills. If progress has not been made, a second screening will be done, and parents will be provided with information about reading development and interventions.

UP NEXT: Meets at 7 p.m. May 28 in the high school media center. The meeting was changed from May 20 because of high school graduation. Board meetings are recorded and may be viewed the following day on the district’s website or Facebook page.

Joan Porter

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Northwest school board votes to lease district-owned land for farming