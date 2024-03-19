Northwest Arkansas law enforcement working with NWA Council to recruit officers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Six Northwest Arkansas law enforcement agencies are recruiting officers for their combined 45 job openings.

The agencies are partnering with the Northwest Arkansas Council to send teams to law enforcement expos in both Fort Worth and Los Angeles over the next four weeks.

Sgt. Tiffney Lindley with the Fayetteville Police Department says the agencies are working together because all of them are looking for good candidates.

“Bringing new people in is something we all need. We need more officers on the street, and we need more people to help serve our community. And, with more officers and filling our positions, we can meet the needs of the community much better,” Lindley said.

Lindley says teams are headed to Texas and the West Coast because this is where departments have seen the most influx.

