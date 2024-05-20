Northwest Arkansas Food Bank getting new facility

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank has a new home.

KNWA/FOX24 got a look at the new food bank in Lowell that will serve the area for decades to come.

The facility will be called the “Claude and Betty Harris Center for Hunger Relief” and will be the new home for the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

It’s more than 82,000 square feet which gives the food bank a chance to add more programming to help fight food insecurity.

The food bank says it’s hoping to distribute 20 million meals every year by 2045.

Food bank staff will move into the facility in the next few weeks. There is a ribbon cutting on August 1.

