Northwest Arkansas counties devastated by overnight severe weather, 3 confirmed dead

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Overnight severe storms tore through northwest Arkansas Sunday morning with three confirmed deaths.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring confirmed one death in Benton County during a press conference while also declaring a disaster for the county.

Two other deaths were also confirmed throughout the morning, one in Boone County and the other in Baxter County.

Moehring said that fire and EMS crews are conducting search and rescue operations throughout the morning.

Debbie Griffin with Downtown Bentonville released a statement during the early morning hours asking residents to stay off the roadways with reports of multiple powerlines down.

The Metroplex event center in Rogers has also been converted into shelter space with surrounding communities said to be devested by the storms.

Our content partner KNWA is reporting that Rogers police are dealing with gas leaks, road closures and some people trapped in some homes and businesses.









The Arkansas Department of Transportation also reporting that Highway 340 at West Chelsea due to a landslide washing out under the roadway.

As of 9:30 a.m. according to PowerOutage.US there are 116,502 people without power in Arkansas with the majority of outages affecting the northern-most counties, including Benton, Carroll, Madison, Boone, Marion, Baxter, Fulton, Sharp and Randolph counties.

Carroll Electric also enacted its Emergency Restoration Plan with over 40,000 without power with neighboring electric utilities assisting in getting power restored.

Many northwest Arkansas churches also canceled services following the storms.

