UPDATE Northumberland woman charged with stealing $130,000 from community organization

Mar. 4—NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland woman faces 235 felony charges, including forgery and theft, after Sunbury police say the 54-year-old woman stole more than $130,000 of personal funds from individuals with disabilities.

Lisa Shosh, of Strawbridge Road, is being held on $200,000 bail.

Shosh was employed at The ARC Susquehanna Valley, a community-based organization that advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, in Sunbury, where she allegedly stole from the accounts, police said.

In January city police received a call from a representative of the ARC, who allegedly said Shosh admitted she took the funds to pay personal bills, according to court documents.

Shosh allegedly wrote checks and used a rubber stamp with other individuals' names on checks so she could cash them, police said.

Arresting officer Dara Golden-Kieski said she was provided with copies of the checks totaling just more than $130,000 and saw an unauthorized rubber stamp of a second person on the checks 79 times.

Police said ARC representatives were told Shosh was selling off items and they were afraid may be fleeing the area, according to court documents. Police said they attempted to speak with Shosh and she agreed but later called back and said she wanted to cancel her interview and retain an attorney.

Shosh was arrested Monday morning and brought before Sunbury District Judge Rachel Wiest-Benner.

Shosh told the judge she was not attempting to flee the area and did not have money for an attorney.

Sunbury Police Chief Travis Bremigen said he had concerns about Shosh leaving the area and requested bail. Wiest-Benner agreed with Bremigen and said she was concerned about the number of charges and set bail at $200,000.

Shosh will appear before Wiest-Benner on March 12 at 8:30 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.