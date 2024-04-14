Northumberland: Motorcyclist killed in crash with car

The crash happened near Christon Bank [Northumbria Police]

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car, police said.

The collision, involving a Fiat 500 car and a Yamaha motorbike, happened at 13:00 BST on Saturday on the B1340 near Christon Bank in Northumberland.

Northumbria Police confirmed the 34-year-old rider was pronounced dead a short time later. The female driver of the Fiat suffered minor injuries.

Police said the man's family had been informed and was being supported by specially trained officers.

