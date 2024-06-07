Northridge Mall's demolition continues as city seeks input on new uses. Here's an inside look

The former Northridge Mall's demolition is proceeding as city officials begin seeking input for the site's future use on Milwaukee's far northwest side.

A contractor tours the inside the former Northridge Mall at West Brown Deer Road and North 76th Street in Brown Deer on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Exterior demolition work has started on the mall as a precursor to the entire mall being razed to make way for new development.

The city started by tearing down the mall's former Boston Store, which began in March. Now, attention is turning to the rest of the mall near West Brown Deer Road and North 76th Street.

That starts with removing asbestos and other hazardous materials, and interior cleanup work. The mall's razing could begin this fall, according to a Department of City Development schedule.

The work to make the 100-acre site available for new development should be completed by fall 2025. Meanwhile, the city has boarded up windows, set up fencing and hired 24/7 security to stop break-ins.

The department also is beginning to seek public input on new uses for the Northridge site.

The demolition, and asbestos cleanup work is being financed with a $15 million federal grant provided through the American Rescue Plan Act. That grant was awarded by Gov. Tony Evers.

Northridge closed in 2003. Department of City Development officials have long envisioned it as a site for new uses, including light industrial buildings.

A China-based company, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group Inc., bought the former mall through its corporate predecessor for $6 million in 2008.

The city took control of the the mall in January through property tax foreclosure after a five-year court battle.

