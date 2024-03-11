Northridge freshman brings in second contest win

Mar. 10—MIDDLEBURY — For the second year in a row, a Northridge student has placed at the top in the Indiana Miss Amazing competition.

Anna Yutzy, 16, took part last year and won the 2023 Miss Amazing Jr Teen division.

"This year she won the 2024 Miss Amazing Teen Division," said her mother, Alyssa Yutzy. "We were blown away!"

The competition, which took place Saturday at Southport Middle School in Indianapolis, involved an interview, then an introduction, then a performance/talent show segment and finally an evening gown style presentation.

"We envision a world in which girls and women with disabilities have equal opportunities to reach their fullest potential," the program's Facebook page stated. "Our mission is to provide opportunities for girls and women with disabilities to build confidence and self-esteem in a supportive environment. We achieve this mission by nurturing sisterhood, building life skills, and increasing visibility."

Alyssa Yutzy said that Anna's main health issue is late stage lung disease, due to complications from a congenital diaphragmatic hernia, and an unknown genetic disorder.

For the talent portion, Anna performed "Girl Like You" by Maroon 5, on percussion.

"That's one of my favorite songs," she said about the event. "It was fun. I had my friend, Mikaila Howard, my mom, my grandmas, Jo and Maria, my Aunt Rene, and my friend, Joan."

As she turned 16 in December, Anna moved from Junior Teen Division to Teen Division in category, and now will be taking part in nationals.

"It feels kinda cool," she said about her most recent win, adding that, now a freshman at Northridge, math is her favorite subject. "I'm going to be a math teacher when I grow up."

Anna's father, David Yutzy, reflected on her win as well.

"It's cool to see this and other things she enjoys doing, and the friendships she's been able to make."

To learn more, visit missamazing.org.

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.