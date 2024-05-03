Northmont plans to move board offices, preschool into Englewood YMCA

May 3—Northmont schools plan to take over the space at the Kleptz YMCA being vacated by Sinclair Community College and rent out their current board office.

The district says the move will save them $135,000 annually and may bring in additional rental income.

Northmont spokeswoman Jenny Wood said the preschool won't be moving in this coming school year of 2024-2025 but will eventually move into the space as well.

The district said the consolidation plan includes working with the YMCA to offer additional services for preschool students.

Northmont voters rejected two proposed school levies in 2023. Some of the cost-savings measures the district enacted in response included cutting staff and closing Englewood Elementary.

According to the fall 2023 five-year forecast for Northmont, the district is looking at a deficit of more than $14 million by the 2026-2027 school year. In the 2023-2024 school year, the district anticipates spending about $350,000 more than it brings in.

"We are excited about the potential of this consolidation proposal to not only save costs but also enhance our services and partnerships," said Tony Thomas, superintendent of Northmont City Schools. "This strategic move reflects our commitment to providing the best possible educational environment for our students and community."

Sinclair Community College is leaving the Englewood space and its space at 7301 Shull Road in Huber Heights due to low enrollments at those satellite campuses, a Sinclair spokesperson said previously. Combined, both the Huber Heights and Englewood campuses had less than 200 students this school year, while enrollment peaked at around 2,000-3,000 per campus.

Currently, the Northmont district office is located at 4001 Old Salem Road. The Kleptz Early Learning Center is near the YMCA, at 1100 National Road. The YMCA's address is 1200 W. National Rd., Englewood, and is a parking lot away from the current preschool.

Northmont schools said the move could also be useful for a future Ohio Facilities Construction Commission project. The OFCC is a state agency that offers construction money to public building projects, including schools. The district isn't currently undergoing construction, but Northmont is in line to get money in the future.