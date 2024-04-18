Northland community gets one last look at Crestview Elementary building

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After more than 70 years, Crestview Elementary School in the North Kansas City School District is getting a new building.

It’s at the same location just off of NE 44th Street and Holmes Street in the Northland.

On Wednesday, the district held a last look at the old building before it meets the “wrecking ball.”

Students at Crestview Elementary have taken their seats in the building for the last time. They’ve outgrown this one, the new one is just going in behind it.

Robin Decker is one of her family’s 11 children, all attending Crestview Elementary School.

“I remember my siblings being here, I remember never being in the office, being in trouble but I’ve been here plenty of times picking my siblings up,” Decker said.

Other former students, teachers and parents roamed the halls of Crestview’s building for the last time,

Principal Jake Hartley said it was the people who made the building so special.

“I think the families, showing up, they’re always involved, they’re always passionate about their kids,” he said.

For Decker, she’s specifically remembered Ms. Ross.

“I can still recite my Spanish alphabet and still understand a lot of that language because of her,” she said.

Now, those memories will be made in the new Crestview Elementary, where Hartley is keeping the same values.

“As a staff now, thinking about what makes Crestview, Crestview, what’s our identity and how do we keep that going in a new building,” he said.

And former students can take the memories and be excited for the future.

“Change is good, it can be nostalgic but I don’t think I’m going to be sad. I think some of my siblings are like aw it’s sad, I don’t think it’s sad. I think it’s real and you have to accept change and go forth,” Decker said.

