Northglenn packs town hall, concerned over transitional living facility

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — It was standing room only at a Northglenn town hall Wednesday night. Neighbors expressed fears about a mental health transitional living facility where sex offenders could be in proximity to children.

Ten minutes before the town hall even started, Northglenn city staff put out additional chairs and offered an overflow section outside the room to accommodate the crowds of residents wanting to voice their concerns.

According to the city, there will soon be a new use of the buildings at 11255 and 11275 Grant Drive. This property was previously a senior care facility.

The city says the state of Colorado closed the facility in 2022 for violations. The Colorado Office of Civil and Forensic Mental Health plans to establish a mental health transitional living home at this location to meet the requirements of House Bill 22-1303, which calls for an increase in behavioral health living accommodations.

The property is owned by a trust, and Cypress Cares will operate the facility on behalf of the state. Because it is a state facility, the city of Northglenn says it has no authority over the change of use.

“It’s 870-something feet away from an elementary school,” concerned resident Shane Palacios said. “You know, it’s 400 feet away from a church that hosts children’s events and stuff like that, and it’s just kind of concerning. Why this neighborhood and why so sudden?”

Palacios, a dad of two, was among lines of residents doing their research and speaking out in front of a panel, including representatives from the state that would be over the facility.

“These folks are already in our community. They are either coming out of the hospital or are already in a position where they are very ill in the community needing additional support,” said Perry May, deputy executive director of health facilities for the Colorado Department of Human Services. “So that’s what these are, these steps, why this bill was passed by the legislature in 2022. That’s why these homes were created, because at the end of the day, we’re trying to make the community safer.”

Community members voiced opposing positions, expressing that they felt a decision to put a facility like this in the community would put the safety of adults and children in jeopardy.

“I’m a veteran with PTSD and I suffer from military sexual trauma. I’m 700 feet from that place,” one resident said.

“My little girl is tiny and cute as can be, and I’m sure no parent likes the thought or can even imagine their children being idolized by people,” another resident said.

The Colorado Department of Human Services told FOX31 that the Northglenn homes will not be housing any sex offenders at this point. If any were accepted and admitted into the homes in the future, there would be a maximum cap of two at a time.

Officials with the state said they expect the homes will open in May, although that is based on licensing and other circumstances outside of their control, so it is subject to change. They said they are taking a phased approach to moving individuals in, admitting two initially and then two per week after that.

They expect it will take around eight weeks for the first 12 clients to get into the home. Then, they will continue to admit individuals gradually until they reach full capacity.

