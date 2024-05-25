Northern Township receives nearly $1.5 million in grants for road improvement projects

May 24—NORTHERN TOWNSHIP — Northern Township has received almost $1.5 million through two community grants, which it plans to use to improve and enhance the safety and functionality of local roads, benefiting not only township residents and businesses but regional economic development.

The first project is to reconstruct Fairgrounds Road NW, which has been awarded $1,167,724 in Local Road Improvement Program funds appropriated by the state legislature in 2023.

LRIP provides critical funding assistance to local agencies for constructing or reconstructing local roads and is administered by the Minnesota Department of Transportation's State Aid for Local Transportation Division.

Fairground Road NW is a vital corridor serving several businesses, dense rural developments and also serves as the sole ingress and egress route for the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

The road requires significant reconstruction due to high groundwater, minimal ditch separation, heavy use and surface deterioration.

The proposed project will incorporate turn lanes and medians, enhancing safety and operational efficiency alongside benefiting area businesses and the Beltrami County Fair.

In addition to the LRIP grant, Northern Township has also secured $209,402 from the State Park Road Account for the reconstruction of Wild Plum Lane NE, Beach Lane NE, and Whitetail Road NE.

These roads provide critical access to Lake Bemidji Lavinia Public Water Access and the Paul Bunyan State Trail.

The reconstruction will include grading, drainage improvements and bituminous surfacing of sections of these roads, significantly enhancing public safety and access.

The plans for the project will also correct the intersection at Wild Plum Lane NE, Beach Lane NE and the Paul Bunyan State Trail parking lot entrance, improving safety by ensuring better sight lines and appropriate signage.

The new paved road will reduce dust, improve drainage and provide a safer, more convenient route for residents and visitors using the public water access and trail.

In a release sharing these projects, Northern Township reiterated its commitment to improving local infrastructure, enhancing safety and supporting economic development.

For more information about these projects and their progress, contact the Northern Township Board of Supervisors.