Northern Oconto County, far northern Wisconsin under frost advisory for Thursday morning

A frost advisory has been issued for northern Oconto County and far northern Wisconsin for early Thursday, May 30, 2024.

A frost advisory has been issued for northern Oconto County and far northern Wisconsin for early Thursday by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to dip close to the freezing mark of 32 degrees in some areas, so residents are encouraged to bring in or cover cold-sensitive plants.

The temperature is projected to be anywhere from 33 to 38 degrees in many locations between 1 and 9 a.m. Thursday.

The NWS says temperatures south of the advisory area will range from 38 to 43 degrees.

With any luck, this will be the coolest in the state for a while as low temperatures will bottom out in the 50s by the weekend.

